Hwasa to hold first fan concert in April

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : March 15, 2024 - 14:43

Poster for Hwasa's Poster for Hwasa's "Twits" fan concert (P Nation)

Hwasa, who is continuing her music career both with girl group Mamamoo and as a solo artist, will hold her first stand-alone concert to meet fans.

According to P Nation on Friday, Hwasa will host "Hwasa the 1st Fancon Tour 'Twits' in Seoul" at Sejong University's Daeyang Hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul on April 20.

Through the event, Hwasa will showcase a variety of sections, ranging from games to talk segments, as well as colorful performances, the agency added.

Along with the performance's announcement, Hwasa announced the opening of the official fan community "Twits" on global fandom platform b.stage. "Twits," which is also the name of Hwasa's solo debut song released in 2019, is a nickname for her fans to express friendliness and affection. Hwasa has vowed to communicate with fans both domestic and international through the fan community.

