[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel brings in spring

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Incheon’s Songdo-dong, presents the “Blooming Viewcance” package to welcome the spring.

The promotion includes a one-night stay in a deluxe or club room, a special wine set and a 50 percent discount on freshly baked goods at the hotel bakery Haute Patisserie.

Visitors with young children or dogs can rent the WonderFold wagon from the hotel for free as well.

The spring-themed package runs through May 31. The deluxe room package is priced at 250,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1000.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong unveils gourmet promotion

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, located in one of Seoul’s main tourist districts Myeong-dong, is offering a special gourmet package called “Savour the Gourmet” for the spring season.

The package includes a one-night stay in a deluxe king or a deluxe double room, use of the indoor swimming pool and fitness center, Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong’s signature towel and a food and beverage voucher worth 50,000 won, which can be used across outlets in Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong.

Prices for the package begin at 365,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 2184-7000.

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils omakase-style food package

Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan, central Seoul, presents a new omakase-themed food promotion at its restaurant 322 Sowol Ro, which is set to run through June 30.

Omakase is a Japanese style of dining where customers leave the selection of dishes entirely up to the chef.

The promotion offers a yakitori omakase, featuring 11 dishes that feature grilled chicken.

The omakase package is available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and is priced at 120,000 won.

For inquiries, call (02) 797-1234.

WE Hotel offers spring-themed program

WE Hotel, a premium health resort located in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, is offering a new program for spring, from Friday to April 15.

The “Walk Under Cherry Blossom” program includes a one-night stay in a superior room, free breakfast buffet, cherry blossom tea with the Korean honey snack yakgwa as well as a wellness program for two guests.

Visitors can choose from four wellness programs -- aqua therapy, sound therapy, aqua movement and forest walk meditation.

For more information and reservations, call WE hotel at (064) 730-1465.

Glad Gangnam Coex Center unveils baseball-themed package

The Glad Gangnam Coex Center, located in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, has prepared a new package for baseball enthusiasts available from March 23.

“The Glad Play Package” includes a one-night stay, a handheld battery-powered fan, a Beauty of Joseon sunstick, two cans of Terra beer and a pack of the Homerun Ball snack.

A total of 30 guest rooms are available for “The Glad Play Package” on a first-come, first-served basis.

The package is priced from 105,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call the Glad Gangnam Coex Center at (02) 6474-5000.