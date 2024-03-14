[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink hits 1b Spotify streams with ‘How You Like That’

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink added another record under its belt as it reached 1 billion plays on Spotify with “How You Like That,” according to label YG Entertainment on Thursday. It is the first K-pop girl group -- and third female band, only after Fifth Harmony and Spice Girls – to hit the milestone with a single song and did so in the shortest time at three years and eight months. The group has amassed 12.6 billion streams on the platform so far and won a Guinness World Record last year as the most-streamed female band on Spotify in its history. “How You Like That” is the main track from Blackpink's first studio album “The Album” that swept all domestic charts. It was No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 64 regions and ranked No. 33 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Mamamoo’s Hwasa to host 1st solo fan concert next month

(Credit: P Nation) (Credit: P Nation)

Hwasa of Mamamoo will hold her first solo fan concert in Seoul on April 20, said agency P Nation on Thursday. The event is named "[Twits]" after the nickname her fans and the musician use with each other. It comes from the title of her solo debut song and is also used as the name of her official fandom community that was launched on Thursday. Hwasa debuted as a member of Mamamoo in 2014 and released the debut single “Twits” in 2019. The music video for her debut song garnered 100 million views on YouTube as of February 2023. The songstress signed with the agency headed by Psy in June last year and dropped the digital single “I Love My Body” three months later. Last month, she took to the stage with Wheein as a special guest at Wheein’s first solo concert held in Seoul. BTOB’s Yook Sungjae to release solo album

(Credit: IWillMedia) (Credit: IWillMedia)

Yook Sungjae of BTOB will make a comeback as a solo act in the first half of this year, said agency IWillMedia on Thursday. It has been four years since his first solo album “YOOK O’clock” came out that consisted of seven tracks – six from the monthslong singles project. The new album will demonstrate how much he has evolved as a singer and will span across different genres, said the company. Last week, Yook covered “Beautiful Things” by American singer and songwriter Benson Boone in the first video he uploaded on his YouTube channel that had opened a week prior. Meanwhile, he will join his bandmates on stage in Seoul from March 22-24 for the band’s concert “Our Dream.” BTOB is also preparing an album together, which will be the first group album since they parted ways with Cube Entertainment after 11 years. Bang Yedam to sing duet with Winter of aespa

(Credit: GF/ SM Entertainment) (Credit: GF/ SM Entertainment)