Seventeen to headline Lollapalooza Berlin

K-pop boy group Seventeen will headline Lollapalooza Berlin, scheduled to take place at the Olympiastadion and Olympiapark Berlin in Germany Sep. 7-8, according to Pledis Entertainment.

Launched in 2015, Lollapalooza Berlin is one of the biggest music festivals in Europe.

This is the first time that Seventeen is performing at a renowned music festival in Europe.

They are also the only K-pop artist invited to the event this year.

Other headliners performing at Lollapalooza Belin this year include Sam Smith, Martin Garrix, Burna Boy, The Chainsmokers, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

Seventeen is set to embark on an encore tour, “Seventeen Tour Follow Again,” in Korea and Japan later this month.

The tour will kick off at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium March 30-31 followed by shows at Seoul World Cup Stadium April 27-28, at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan May 18-19 and at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama May 25-26.