Lun8 sings about ‘youth’ in 2nd EP, ‘Buff’

K-pop rookies Lun8 returned with a new mini album, “Buff,” on Wednesday after seven months.

“This album is about youth full of dreams and that we can make the dreams come true by creating a positive synergy when together,” said Chael of Lun8 during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.

Lun8 consists of seven Korean members -- Chael, Jinsu, Junwoo, Dohyun, Ian, Eunho and Eunseop -- and one Japanese member, Takuma.

The group debuted on June 15, 2023, with its first mini album “Continue?” under the label Fantagio, which houses the K-pop boy group Astro.

The eight-member group’s second EP, “Buff,” is led by the track “Super Power,” a pop number with addictive funky bass and drum sounds, and mystic synth sounds that create an energetic vibe.

“The title track describes falling in love with someone who suddenly entered someone’s life like destiny. The song is very energetic, so we thought we could deliver our energy, our ‘Super Power,’ to our fans and listeners,” said Dohyun of Lun8.

Other B-side tracks on the EP include “Mon2Sun,” “Got The Rizz,” “Pastel” and “Now.”

The track “Pastel,” an R&B number, was released on Feb. 19 before the official album release.

“The concept of ‘Pastel’ is sexy, different from the youth and energetic concept of ‘Super Power.’ Likewise, we hope to show different facets by trying diverse genres in our albums to come,” said Eunseop.

The EP also has an English version of the lead track.

“This is the first time that we are introducing an English single. This comes in an effort to make our song easily understandable and approachable to global fans and listeners,” Dohyun added.

“Dohyun is good at English, so he helped other members with the pronunciation of some words in the lyrics when recording the English track. If we get the chance, we want to work overseas as well,” said Chael.

Lun8 hopes to make its career debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 with its second EP.