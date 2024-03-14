J-Hope to connect with dancers around the world to rediscover dancing

Main trailer for the documentary series "Hope on the Street" (Big Hit Music)

J-Hope released the main trailer of his upcoming documentary series, “Hope on the Street,” on Thursday.

The six-episode documentary series shows J-Hope visiting Osaka, Paris, New York and his hometown of Gwangju in Korea to connect and dance with street dancers on the scene.

“It all started with dancing. I am curious to look back at what genres of dance I used to work with and also to look back on my roots. I want to find an answer to what the future I dream of is,” said J-Hope in the trailer.

J-Hope met with dancers of diverse street dance genres including popping, house, hip-hop and locking, to communicate with them through dancing and to learn from them.

“It makes my heart beat. It all feels really new. This is not just dance but its life for some people. I’m in the process of learning,” said J-Hope.

The documentary series was created by J-Hope before he began his mandatory military service in April last year.

The first episode of the documentary will be released on March 28 on local streaming platform Tving and Prime Video for overseas viewers.

J-Hope is also set to release a special album, “Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” on March 29.