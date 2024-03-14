Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17" to open in Korea on Jan. 28 next year

"Mickey 17" cinematographer Darius Khondji (left) and director Bong Joon-ho are seen during the production of "Mickey 17" in London. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Moviegoers will have to wait a little bit more to finally see Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming work "Mickey 17."

The movie distributor Warner Bros. Pictures said Thursday that Bong’s first new work in six years will first release in theaters here on Jan. 28, 2025, before opening in other countries around the globe.

“Mickey 17,” which completed production in England in December 2022, will be Bong’s first movie since “Parasite.”

The film was originally planned for release on March 29 but due to monthslong deadlock between Hollywood studios and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) since July last year, the film went through a longer than expected time for post-production work.

There are expectations about whether the film will also premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival, which is slated for May. It has not been revealed whether this work of Bong's has been submitted to Cannes.