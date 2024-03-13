[Herald Interview] YooA looks to break boundaries, fly high with new single album, ‘Borderline’

YooA of Oh My Girl hopes to show off her chic side in her first solo single album, “Borderline,” which is set to be released at 6 p.m., Thursday.

“As a solo artist, I hope to showcase what I do best, one bit at a time. In this new album, I thought I could best demonstrate a mature, dark and chic feminine version of myself,” said YooA during a group interview with local reporters in Seoul on March 7.

“Borderline” is led by the title track “Rooftop,” a hip-hop dance number with addictive string sounds and the booming percussion sound of an 808 bass.

“The song describes the line between reality and dreams as a rooftop. A bird plays a symbolic role in the song. The bird is me hoping to fly high towards my dreams and demolish any boundaries,” said YooA.

The artist also tried to change up her stage persona by wearing 8-9 centimeter heels.

“This is my first time performing in heels this high. The reason I chose to put on heels for the performance of ‘Rooftop’ is because the choreography involves some feminine lines and exotic dance moves such as floor moves, lift moves and a dance with a male partner,” she said.

YooA debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group Oh My Girl in 2015 and as a solo artist in 2020.

“Borderline” is YooA’s third solo release.

“I am at a period in my life where I contemplate what to do next, what my next steps should be. I hope to push my limits to create something new every time. It’s like being on an adventure and I like it,” the artist said.

At the same time, there are moments when she says she feels insecure due to the constant public scrutiny.

“I have low self-esteem and I’m a timid person. Being a K-pop idol, I told myself not to be swayed by what others say about me. The public can love me only when I cherish myself," YooA said.

The singer hopes to spread positive energy through her music.

“I recommend you listen to ‘Rooftop’ on your way to work on Mondays. It will fill you with confidence and help you make it through the week.”

With her new release, YooA hopes to solidify her position in the K-pop scene as a solo artist.

“I’m really thankful for being able to continuously introduce solo albums. I worked hard on it so I am confident about this album," said YooA, adding she hopes the album will do well in the charts.

"I hope it gives me an opportunity to establish myself as 'solo artist YooA' (in the eyes of) the public."