[Today’s K-pop] Ex-NCT Lucas to tour Asia for fan concerts

Lucas, formerly of NCT, will host a fan concert tour in Asia from April, according to label SM Entertainment on Wednesday. He will kick off tour Fiat Lux: 熙 in Hong Kong on April 13 and visit Jakarta, Taipei and Manila until mid-June. More cities will be added to the tour soon, said the firm. The performer is set to release first solo single “Renegade” on April 1, returning to the spotlight after a two-year hiatus. He confirmed the news of his solo debut last week, ending speculations fanned by the release of documentary film "Freeze" last month. The two-part film garnered 3 million views combined in two weeks. Meanwhile, the forthcoming single will consist of three English-language tracks, all hip-hop tunes based on rock. Enhypen’s 5th EP sells over 2 million

The fifth EP from Enhypen logged more than 2 million copies in sales as of last month and became its first to hit the milestone, said agency Belift Lab on Wednesday citing a local tally. The EP “Orange Blood” was released in November last year and sold over 1.38 million units on the day and 1.87 in the first week, setting records for the seven-member act. The album entered Billboard 200 at No. 4 and stayed on the chart for seven weeks straight. It also topped Oricon’s weekly and weekly combined album rankings. The band’s first million-selling album was its first studio album “Dimension: Dilemma” from November 2021, less than a year since its debut. The seven members held a three-day concert in Seoul two weeks ago as an encore for their international tour, Fate. Monsta X’s I.M to return next month

I.M of Monsta X will bring out his third solo EP on April 3, said agency Sony Music Entertainment on Wednesday. EP “Off The Beat” comes about 10 months since his previous album “Overdrive” although he dropped digital single “Slowly,” featuring songstress Heize, in January. He had his first solo showcase in Seoul in August last year. The last EP was the first album from the musician since he signed with the current agency. He is the only member who did now renew contract with Starship Entertainment. He remains as a member of the band, though, which will continue to be managed by the old management firm. I.M is the youngest and only member of the quintet who has not served his mandatory military duty. Shownu completed his as of April last year and three other members – Minhyuk, Jooheon and Hyungwon – are enlisted. Purple Kiss to busk in Seoul for 6th EP

