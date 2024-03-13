Women's groups protest adult content convention

Local women's rights groups in Tuesday held a joint protest against an adult film convention to be held in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, next week.

Suwon Women’s Group Network, an umbrella group of seven women's groups based in Suwon, and other civic groups voiced their opposition to the "K-XF: The Fashion!" festival.

According to the festival's organizers, the event scheduled for April 20-21 will feature adult film actors from Japan, along with local online celebrities.

"(This festival) is nothing but a place where women are exploited sexually, by promoting a culture that makes prostitution appear natural in order to satisfy the sexual desire of men," the groups said in a press conference held in front of Suwon Station.

The festival is the second of its kind, after the inaugural event last December in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province. Exclusive only to adults, the festival will have events such as lingerie fashion shows and signing events by the adult film actors.

It is hosted by Play Joker TV, a YouTube channel specializing in adult content.

The women group accused the hosts of providing "pseudo-sexual activities" to the public.

"(The festival) is using women's bodies as entertainment and sexualizing women, which is a severe sexual abuse. By allowing men to meet Japanese adult film actors in reality, the K-XF is egging men on to carry out their fantasies in the real world," they said.

Hosts of the event, however, said that all processes of the event are legal, and said it was the social taboo against sex here that has led to the distribution of illegal pornography in the country.