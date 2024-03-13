Deoksugung palace tours to open next week

Free guided tours of palace buildings at Deoksugung, one of Seoul’s main palaces, will run from March 22-28, with reservations set to open from Friday.

According to the Cultural Heritage Administration on Wednesday, each tour will take up to 90 minutes and take place twice a day at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. -- with fifteen applicants who have booked a tour at royal.cha.go.kr.

Major stops include Seogeodang, a two-story building that was rebuilt after being burned down in 1904. King Seonjo had used it for 16 years upon after he finished taking shelter from the Japanese invasion in 1592. Seogeodang means an old house for kings.