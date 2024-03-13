Deoksugung palace tours to open next week

Most Popular
-
1
[Herald Interview] Med school expansion won’t solve health care shortage: WMA president
-
2
[Graphic News] 2024 Cherry blossoms forecast
-
3
S. Korean detained in Russia for alleged espionage is missionary
-
4
[Election 2024] Will ruling party maintain winning momentum in run-up to election?
-
5
Foreign ministry says providing consular assistance to S. Korean national arrested in Russia
-
6
Protesting medical students to press for schools' granting of their leave of absence requests
-
7
[Out of the Shadows] A defense attorney's perspective on Korea's real drug challenges
-
8
[Campus Now] Korean dream, Hallyu and brokers: International students in Korea today
-
9
Cho Kuk’s new party most popular third party, so far
-
10
Man lies about wealth, education, tries to kill wife who forgave him
Deoksugung palace tours to open next weekBy Choi Si-young
Published : March 13, 2024 - 15:33
Free guided tours of palace buildings at Deoksugung, one of Seoul’s main palaces, will run from March 22-28, with reservations set to open from Friday.
According to the Cultural Heritage Administration on Wednesday, each tour will take up to 90 minutes and take place twice a day at 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. -- with fifteen applicants who have booked a tour at royal.cha.go.kr.
Major stops include Seogeodang, a two-story building that was rebuilt after being burned down in 1904. King Seonjo had used it for 16 years upon after he finished taking shelter from the Japanese invasion in 1592. Seogeodang means an old house for kings.
More from Headlines
-
Korean dream, Hallyu and brokers
-
Seoul to double budget by 2027 to join world's space race
-
BOK report sparks controversy over foreign care worker wages