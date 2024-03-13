Most Popular
K-pop artists win big at Japan Gold Disc Awards
Seventeen racks up six awards and Le Sserafim, NewJeans, Jungkook also winBy Hong Yoo
Published : March 13, 2024 - 14:42
Seventeen won six awards at the 38th Japan Gold Disc Awards, according to the Record Industry Association of Japan on Tuesday.
Established in 1987, the Japan Gold Disc Awards are presented by the Recording Industry Association of Japan to reward Japanese and foreign artists based on net sales of CDs, music videos, singles, downloads and streaming.
This year, Seventeen won Best Asian Artist for the first time since its debut, Album of the Year for its 10th EP, “FML,” and three of this year’s Best 3 Albums for “FML,” its 11th EP “Seventeenth Heaven” and the Japanese album “Always Yours.”
This is the first time an artist has nabbed all three Best 3 Album awards.
Seventeen also took home Music Video of the Year for “Seventeenth World Tour [Be The Sun] Japan.”
“We are happy to receive such distinguished awards. This is all thanks to Carat (fandom name) and those who love our music. We will do our best to continue presenting good music,” said Seventeen in a press release.
Meanwhile, Le Sserafim won New Artist of the Year and Best 3 New Artists along with two other K-pop acts, NewJeans and Riize.
Le Sserafim officially debuted in Japan with the single “Fearless” in January last year.
“We are grateful to take these awards that we can receive only once in our career. We want to thank Fearnot (fandom name) for supporting us and everyone who listens to our music. We will continue to present songs with our own stories. Please look forward to our future endeavors,” said Le Sserafim.
NewJeans, which has yet to debut in Japan, was also crowned with Song of the Year by Streaming.
“Thank you for enjoying ‘OMG.’ We hope our music continues to be part of your memories. We will do our best to present better music,” said NewJeans.
Jungkook of BTS won Song of the Year by Download (Asia) for his solo single “Seven (featuring Latto).”
