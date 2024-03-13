K-pop artists win big at Japan Gold Disc Awards

Seventeen won six awards at the 38th Japan Gold Disc Awards, according to the Record Industry Association of Japan on Tuesday.

Established in 1987, the Japan Gold Disc Awards are presented by the Recording Industry Association of Japan to reward Japanese and foreign artists based on net sales of CDs, music videos, singles, downloads and streaming.

This year, Seventeen won Best Asian Artist for the first time since its debut, Album of the Year for its 10th EP, “FML,” and three of this year’s Best 3 Albums for “FML,” its 11th EP “Seventeenth Heaven” and the Japanese album “Always Yours.”

This is the first time an artist has nabbed all three Best 3 Album awards.

Seventeen also took home Music Video of the Year for “Seventeenth World Tour [Be The Sun] Japan.”

“We are happy to receive such distinguished awards. This is all thanks to Carat (fandom name) and those who love our music. We will do our best to continue presenting good music,” said Seventeen in a press release.