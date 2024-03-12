Latest case of Lee Ufan forgery allegedly involves politician's spouse

Most Popular
-
1
[New Neighbors] ‘We are workers in Korea too’: Foreign English hagwon teachers fight for annual leave
-
2
Is S. Korea violating ILO rules in fight against junior doctors?
-
3
License suspension notices sent to some 5,000 defiant trainee doctors
-
4
Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly
-
5
PSG's Lee Kang-in makes national squad despite Asian Cup dispute
-
6
[Election 2024] Will ruling party maintain winning momentum in run-up to election?
-
7
[Herald Review] IU sets off on first world tour, 'H.E.R'
-
8
Medical professors threaten collective action in event of damage to trainee doctors, students
-
9
Foreign ministry says providing consular assistance to S. Korean national arrested in Russia
-
10
Health minister voices leniency for defiant trainee doctors
Latest case of Lee Ufan forgery allegedly involves politician's spouseBy Park Yuna
Published : March 12, 2024 - 16:29
A new case of allegedly forged artwork credited to Korean artist Lee Ufan is reported to involve a Korean politician’s wife.
Kukmin Ilbo, a local newspaper, exclusively reported late Monday that the prosecution recently began investigating a case in which the spouse of a Korean politician seeking to run in the April general election is alleged to have traded fake paintings last year.
The woman allegedly traded forged Lee Ufan paintings to raise election campaign funds for her husband.
The woman under investigation was accused by an acquaintance of not returning the 1.68 billion won ($1.3 million) she borrowed from January to September 2023. The woman is said to have offered the acquaintance three paintings by Lee to sell, promising to pay back the money once the paintings were sold.
The accuser, suspicious of the authenticity of the paintings, asked the Galleries Association of Korea to appraise one of the paintings and was informed that the painting from 2013 was a forgery. The suspect, however, reportedly had an appraisal by another Seoul-based company that authenticated the painting, according to the news report.
“There has been a rumor about a forgery case spreading in the art circle. I wonder how it will affect the art scene in Korea this time,” a gallerist based in Gangnam, southern Seoul, told The Korea Herald.
“The art appraisal system in Korea is not systematized, which is something that needs to be improved urgently,” another gallerist in Samcheong-dong, northern Seoul, told The Korea Herald.
In 2016, Lee Ufan was at the center of attention after art forgers surnamed Hyun and Lee were found guilty of forging artworks credited to the artist. They were sentenced to four and seven years in jail, respectively. Hyun, who was an art dealer based in Seoul, admitted to counterfeiting the works.
Lee Ufan, however, claimed the works were authentic, saying, “A person’s flow and rhythm are like one’s fingerprints, which cannot be imitated. They (the 13 works) are undoubtedly mine.”
An internationally acclaimed artist, Lee is one of the leading art masters based in South Korea and Japan. He led the avant-garde Mono-ha art movement in Japan from the 1960s to the 1970s.
More from Headlines
-
Med school expansion won’t solve health care issue: WMA chief
-
US intel believes NK leader will not end nuclear program
-
Cho Kuk’s new party most popular third party, so far