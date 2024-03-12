Home

[Photo News] Ambassador for a Day

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : March 12, 2024 - 14:39

    • Link copied

Ewha Womans University student Lee Yae-won (left) poses for a photo with Italian Ambassador Emilia Gatto during the "Ambassador for a Day" initiative on Friday.

The initiative is part of the annual International Women's Day celebration that selects a Korean university student based on an essay competition to work with the Italian ambassador for a day. Lee's essay titled "Empowering Change: Why Eliminating Violence Against Women Will Contribute to the Wellbeing of Men" won the contest. (Italian Embassy in Seoul)

