[Photo News] Ambassador for a Day

[Photo News] Ambassador for a DayBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : March 12, 2024 - 14:39
Ewha Womans University student Lee Yae-won (left) poses for a photo with Italian Ambassador Emilia Gatto during the "Ambassador for a Day" initiative on Friday.
The initiative is part of the annual International Women's Day celebration that selects a Korean university student based on an essay competition to work with the Italian ambassador for a day. Lee's essay titled "Empowering Change: Why Eliminating Violence Against Women Will Contribute to the Wellbeing of Men" won the contest. (Italian Embassy in Seoul)
sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
Articles by Sanjay Kumar
