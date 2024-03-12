[Photo News] Economic Outlook 2024

Most Popular
[Photo News] Economic Outlook 2024By Sanjay Kumar
Published : March 12, 2024 - 14:37
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK 2024
German Ambassador to South Korea Georg Schmidt (fourth from right, front row) and participants attend the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI) Economic Outlook 2024 event in Busan on Thursday.
Acknowledging the challenges of the year ahead, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the war in Gaza and North Korean threats, the event, themed "Building Bridges," was hosted by KGCCI and Busan Metropolitan City, attended by over 100 business leaders, officials, experts and the German community in Korea.
At the event, the ambassador emphasized the significance of collaboration amid these challenges, highlighting trends like the shift to a carbon-free economy, aging populations and artificial intelligence, stressing closer cooperation between Germany and Korea to address these issues.
sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
