K-pop reality show ‘K-pop Dreams’ to launch in US

K-pop reality show ‘K-pop Dreams’ to launch in USBy Hong Yoo
Published : March 12, 2024 - 14:33
A K-pop reality show will be launched in the US through a partnership between Titan Content, a US-based K-pop label launched by former SM Entertainment CEO Han Se-min, and The Gurin Company, a Los Angeles-based entertainment studio.
The show, titled "K-pop Dreams" is a 10-episode reality show that delves into Korean fashion, Korean beauty and Korean dance as well as look for the next K-pop stars who want to realize their “American K-pop dream,” Titan Content said.
The show will provide audition, training and debut opportunities to would-be K-pop idols in the US.
The production of the show, the first K-pop-related reality show to be produced and aired in the US, will begin this year.
Titan Content and The Gurin Company will co-produce the show and distribute it through TGC Global Entertainment, The Gurin Company’s distribution affiliate.
“This collaboration is not simply a talent search, it is about showing the audience the real K-Pop lifestyle, and how we work together to make the dreams of numerous future K-Pop star wannabes come true in a way never seen before," said Han in a statement released through Titan Content.
