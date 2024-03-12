Seventeen's ‘Seventeenth Heaven’ tops Oricon chart

K-pop boy group Seventeen topped Oricon’s weekly album chart dated March 18 with its 11th EP, “Seventeenth Heaven.”

This marks the third time the album has landed at No. 1 on the Japanese music industry standard album popularity chart.

Seventeen is only the second artist to top Oricon’s weekly album chart three times with the same album following BTS.

The EP “Seventeenth Heaven” was released on Oct. 23.

Soon after its release, Seventeen made history by becoming the first foreign artist to top Oricon’s weekly album chart with 11 different albums.

The EP sold over 5 million copies in the first week of its release, a first for a K-pop artist, according to Pledis Entertainment.

Seventeen is set to go on an encore tour, “Seventeen Tour Follow Again,” in Korea and Japan later this month.

The tour will kick off at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on March 30-31 followed by shows at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on April 27-28, at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan, on May 18-19 and at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on May 25-26.