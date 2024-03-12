Seventeen's ‘Seventeenth Heaven’ tops Oricon chart

Most Popular
-
1
Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices
-
2
[New Neighbors] ‘We are workers in Korea too’: Foreign English hagwon teachers fight for annual leave
-
3
Is S. Korea violating ILO rules in fight against junior doctors?
-
4
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Envy: Emotional toll triggered by social comparison
-
5
License suspension notices sent to some 5,000 defiant trainee doctors
-
6
Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly
-
7
PSG's Lee Kang-in makes national squad despite Asian Cup dispute
-
8
[Election 2024] Will ruling party maintain winning momentum in run-up to election?
-
9
[Herald Review] IU sets off on first world tour, 'H.E.R'
-
10
TikTok-Universal Music Group dispute: an opportunity for rookies?
Seventeen's ‘Seventeenth Heaven’ tops Oricon chartBy Hong Yoo
Published : March 12, 2024 - 14:32
K-pop boy group Seventeen topped Oricon’s weekly album chart dated March 18 with its 11th EP, “Seventeenth Heaven.”
This marks the third time the album has landed at No. 1 on the Japanese music industry standard album popularity chart.
Seventeen is only the second artist to top Oricon’s weekly album chart three times with the same album following BTS.
The EP “Seventeenth Heaven” was released on Oct. 23.
Soon after its release, Seventeen made history by becoming the first foreign artist to top Oricon’s weekly album chart with 11 different albums.
The EP sold over 5 million copies in the first week of its release, a first for a K-pop artist, according to Pledis Entertainment.
Seventeen is set to go on an encore tour, “Seventeen Tour Follow Again,” in Korea and Japan later this month.
The tour will kick off at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on March 30-31 followed by shows at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on April 27-28, at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan, on May 18-19 and at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on May 25-26.
More from Headlines
-
Medical professors threaten collective action
-
S. Korea is providing assistance to its national arrested in Russia
-
DP seeks to impeach ministers over lifting of envoy's travel ban