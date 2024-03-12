[Photo News] BMW EV charging station

BMW Korea said Tuesday that it has opened a charging station for electric vehicles in Jumujin Beach in the northernmost part of Gangneung, Gangwon Province. The BMW EV charging station can charge up to eight EVs at the same time and is available for not only BMW vehicles but also other brands. The German automaker installed 1,119 EV charging stations in South Korea as of February and plans to set up 1,000 more this year. (BMW Korea)