Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices

    Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices
  2. 2

    [New Neighbors] ‘We are workers in Korea too’: Foreign English hagwon teachers fight for annual leave

    [New Neighbors] ‘We are workers in Korea too’: Foreign English hagwon teachers fight for annual leave
  3. 3

    Is S. Korea violating ILO rules in fight against junior doctors?

    Is S. Korea violating ILO rules in fight against junior doctors?
  4. 4

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Envy: Emotional toll triggered by social comparison

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Envy: Emotional toll triggered by social comparison
  5. 5

    License suspension notices sent to some 5,000 defiant trainee doctors

    License suspension notices sent to some 5,000 defiant trainee doctors
  1. 6

    Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly

    Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly
  2. 7

    PSG's Lee Kang-in makes national squad despite Asian Cup dispute

    PSG's Lee Kang-in makes national squad despite Asian Cup dispute
  3. 8

    [Election 2024] Will ruling party maintain winning momentum in run-up to election?

    [Election 2024] Will ruling party maintain winning momentum in run-up to election?
  4. 9

    [Herald Review] IU sets off on first world tour, 'H.E.R'

    [Herald Review] IU sets off on first world tour, 'H.E.R'
  5. 10

    TikTok-Universal Music Group dispute: an opportunity for rookies?

    TikTok-Universal Music Group dispute: an opportunity for rookies?
지나쌤

[Photo News] BMW EV charging station

By Korea Herald

Published : March 12, 2024 - 14:09

    • Link copied

BMW Korea said Tuesday that it has opened a charging station for electric vehicles in Jumujin Beach in the northernmost part of Gangneung, Gangwon Province. The BMW EV charging station can charge up to eight EVs at the same time and is available for not only BMW vehicles but also other brands. The German automaker installed 1,119 EV charging stations in South Korea as of February and plans to set up 1,000 more this year. (BMW Korea)

More from Headlines