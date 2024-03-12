German Embassy, Women in Korea advocate for gender equality

Participants of the 6th ‘Women in Korea (WIR) mentorship program and guests strike the inspire inclusion heart hand pose for International Women's Day at the German Ambassador’s Residence in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul. on March 8, 2024. (KGCCI)

The German Embassy in Seoul and Women in Korea (WIR), a leadership group under the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, advocated for gender equality to mark International Women's Day on Friday.

Aligned with the theme for this year's International Women’s Day, "Inspire Inclusion," the gathering emphasized inclusive leadership to drive sustainable development in businesses and society.

Delivering remarks at the event, German Ambassador Georg Schmidt talked about the progress and challenges in achieving gender equality, both globally and in South Korea.

“Despite decades of struggle and many advances, women have not achieved gender equality,” said Schmidt, citing recent reports on the persistent disparities between men and women and the importance of continued efforts to address the gender gap.

“Continuing to strive for this aim is not only a question of basic justice, it makes states and societies more peaceful, stable, resilient and economically more successful than if women are excluded or disadvantaged,” he said.

Schmidt also advocated for proactive measures, including foreign policies that empower women, to promote gender equality in diplomatic relations and beyond.

“To achieve a sustainable global economy, women's economic participation is crucial,” said Huh Kum-joo, co-chairperson of the WIR Mentorship Program and an external affairs consultant for Kyobo Life Insurance.

According to the KGCCI, the WIR Mentorship Program is dedicated to expanding the pipeline of female talent in companies and contributing to diversity, equity and inclusion policies through mentoring, networking and enhancing women's capabilities.

Meanwhile, KGCCI President Martin Henkelmann also spoke about the collective aim to create a sustainable future with women both domestically and internationally.

Henkelmann expressed his honor at assuming the role as the first male co-chair of the WIR program, reiterating his commitment to advancing women's empowerment.