Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices

    Koreans lose appetite for fruits amid soaring prices
  2. 2

    Is S. Korea violating ILO rules in fight against junior doctors?

    Is S. Korea violating ILO rules in fight against junior doctors?
  3. 3

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Envy: Emotional toll triggered by social comparison

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Envy: Emotional toll triggered by social comparison
  4. 4

    [New Neighbors] ‘We are workers in Korea too’: Foreign English hagwon teachers fight for annual leave

    [New Neighbors] ‘We are workers in Korea too’: Foreign English hagwon teachers fight for annual leave
  5. 5

    License suspension notices sent to some 5,000 defiant trainee doctors

    License suspension notices sent to some 5,000 defiant trainee doctors
  1. 6

    Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly

    Descendant from US missionary family to run for Assembly
  2. 7

    [Election 2024] Will ruling party maintain winning momentum in run-up to election?

    [Election 2024] Will ruling party maintain winning momentum in run-up to election?
  3. 8

    PSG's Lee Kang-in makes national squad despite Asian Cup dispute

    PSG's Lee Kang-in makes national squad despite Asian Cup dispute
  4. 9

    TikTok-Universal Music Group dispute: an opportunity for rookies?

    TikTok-Universal Music Group dispute: an opportunity for rookies?
  5. 10

    Health minister voices leniency for defiant trainee doctors

    Health minister voices leniency for defiant trainee doctors
지나쌤

Seoul shares open higher on tech, energy gains

By Yonhap

Published : March 12, 2024 - 09:34

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday on gains in tech, energy and other blue chips.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 5.99 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,665.83 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Tech shares opened a tad higher, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix adding 0.12 percent and LG Electronics rising 1.15 percent.

Energy and chemical shares went up, with leading refiner SK Innovation and top chemical maker LG Chem climbing 1.69 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively.

The local currency was trading at 1,312.45 won against the US dollar, up 2.15 won from the previous session's close.

More from Headlines