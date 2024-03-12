Seoul shares open higher on tech, energy gains

Most Popular
Seoul shares open higher on tech, energy gainsBy Yonhap
Published : March 12, 2024 - 09:34
South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday on gains in tech, energy and other blue chips.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 5.99 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,665.83 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Tech shares opened a tad higher, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix adding 0.12 percent and LG Electronics rising 1.15 percent.
Energy and chemical shares went up, with leading refiner SK Innovation and top chemical maker LG Chem climbing 1.69 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively.
The local currency was trading at 1,312.45 won against the US dollar, up 2.15 won from the previous session's close.
