Seoul shares open higher on tech, energy gains

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday on gains in tech, energy and other blue chips.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 5.99 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,665.83 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Tech shares opened a tad higher, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix adding 0.12 percent and LG Electronics rising 1.15 percent.

Energy and chemical shares went up, with leading refiner SK Innovation and top chemical maker LG Chem climbing 1.69 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively.

The local currency was trading at 1,312.45 won against the US dollar, up 2.15 won from the previous session's close.