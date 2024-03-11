[팟캐스트] (567) ‘탁구게이트’ 이강인, 축구대표팀 발탁

Son Heung-min (left) and Lee Kang-in after South Korea's 2-0 loss to Jordan in the semifinal match at the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Feb. 6, 2024. (Yonhap)

진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn

PSG's Lee Kang-in makes national squad despite Asian Cup dispute

기사요약: 축구계를 뒤흔든 '탁구게이트'의 중심에 섰던 이강인 선수가 대표팀에 발탁돼 3월 A매치에 출격한다.

[1] South Korean men's national soccer team head coach Hwang Sun-hong announced his 23-man squad Monday, which included Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in who fell from favor with the public for his recent scuffle with team captain Son Heung-min.

*squad: 선수단

*scuffle: 실랑이, 옥신각신함

[2] The interim coach for the team acknowledged the public's concern over Lee, and said addressing the issue could provide a chance to strengthen team chemistry. "I've talked to both players, and resolving (such conflict) can bring (the team) closer together. What happened on the field should be resolved on the field," the 55-year-old said in a press conference at the Korea Football Association House in Seoul.

*interim: 중간[임시/과도]의

*resolve: (문제 등을) 해결하다

[3] South Korea is set to play Thailand twice later in the month for their Group C matches in the Asian qualifying tests for the 2026 World Cup. They will host Thailand at 8 p.m. on March 21 at Seoul World Cup Stadium, before heading to Bangkok for a March 26 match at 9:30 p.m.

*qualify: 자격[자격증]을 얻다[취득하다]

*match: 경기, 시합

[4] The fans and the national team are hoping the team could rebound from the bitter memory of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in Qatar last month, which entailed more than their 2-0 loss in the semifinals to Jordan.

*rebound: (공 등이 어떤 것을 치고) 다시 튀어나오다

*entail: 수반하다

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240311050561

