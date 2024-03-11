Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Campus Now] Hallyu, brokers and students' Korean dreams

    [Campus Now] Hallyu, brokers and students' Korean dreams
  2. 2

    [Herald Interview] Med school expansion won’t solve health care shortage: WMA president

    [Herald Interview] Med school expansion won’t solve health care shortage: WMA president
  3. 3

    An apple a day fritters savings away? Apple price rises to all-time high

    An apple a day fritters savings away? Apple price rises to all-time high
  4. 4

    S. Korean detained in Russia for alleged espionage is missionary

    S. Korean detained in Russia for alleged espionage is missionary
  5. 5

    Man lies about wealth, education, tries to kill wife who forgave him

    Man lies about wealth, education, tries to kill wife who forgave him
  1. 6

    Protesting medical students to press for schools' granting of their leave of absence requests

    Protesting medical students to press for schools' granting of their leave of absence requests
  2. 7

    [Out of the Shadows] A defense attorney's perspective on Korea's real drug challenges

    [Out of the Shadows] A defense attorney's perspective on Korea's real drug challenges
  3. 8

    Cho Kuk’s new party most popular third party, so far

    Cho Kuk’s new party most popular third party, so far
  4. 9

    Luxury car sales hit by new lime green plate scheme

    Luxury car sales hit by new lime green plate scheme
  5. 10

    LG invests $60m in Silicon Valley robot startup

    LG invests $60m in Silicon Valley robot startup
소아쌤

[팟캐스트] (566) 아이유, 여자 솔로 최초 서울월드컵경기장 입성

By Hong Yoo

Published : March 14, 2024 - 10:24

    • Link copied

IU performs at the final Seoul concert of her first world tour, IU performs at the final Seoul concert of her first world tour, "H.E.R," at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sunday. (Edam Entertainment)

진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn

IU sets off on first world tour, 'H.E.R'

기사요약: 가수 아이유가 서울 단독 콘서트로 월드투어의 포문을 열고 여성 솔로 아티스트 최초로 서울 상암 월드컵 경기장에 입성해 오는 9월 앙코르 콘서트를 개최한다.

[1] IU’s voice rippled through the KSPO Dome on Sunday as the lights dimmed to open the singer-songwriter’s final Seoul concert of her first world tour, "H.E.R.," which took place in the capital on March 2-3 and March 9-10.

*ripple: 잔물결을 이루다, 파문처럼 번지다

*dim: (빛의 밝기가[를]) 낮아지다[낮추다], 어둑해지다[어둑하게 하다]

[2] Reminiscent of dandelion spores, IU appeared from the ceiling wearing a glittering headset and slowly descended toward the stage, silently surrounded by her audience.

*reminiscent: 연상시키는

*spore: 홀씨

[3] When she landed on the stage to perform “Holssi,” meaning spore in Korean, the lights shone on the stage and spread outwards like petals, transforming like a blooming flower.

*bloom: 꽃을 피우다, 꽃이 피다

[4] The artist’s show was divided into five parts, each with a different theme. IU charmed the nearly 14,000-strong audience during the first "hypnotic" part of the show.

*hypnotic: 최면을 거는 듯한[일으키는]

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240311050673

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638

More from Headlines