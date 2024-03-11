[팟캐스트] (566) 아이유, 여자 솔로 최초 서울월드컵경기장 입성

Most Popular
[팟캐스트] (566) 아이유, 여자 솔로 최초 서울월드컵경기장 입성By Hong Yoo
Published : March 14, 2024 - 10:24
진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn
IU sets off on first world tour, 'H.E.R'
기사요약: 가수 아이유가 서울 단독 콘서트로 월드투어의 포문을 열고 여성 솔로 아티스트 최초로 서울 상암 월드컵 경기장에 입성해 오는 9월 앙코르 콘서트를 개최한다.
[1] IU’s voice rippled through the KSPO Dome on Sunday as the lights dimmed to open the singer-songwriter’s final Seoul concert of her first world tour, "H.E.R.," which took place in the capital on March 2-3 and March 9-10.
*ripple: 잔물결을 이루다, 파문처럼 번지다
*dim: (빛의 밝기가[를]) 낮아지다[낮추다], 어둑해지다[어둑하게 하다]
[2] Reminiscent of dandelion spores, IU appeared from the ceiling wearing a glittering headset and slowly descended toward the stage, silently surrounded by her audience.
*reminiscent: 연상시키는
*spore: 홀씨
[3] When she landed on the stage to perform “Holssi,” meaning spore in Korean, the lights shone on the stage and spread outwards like petals, transforming like a blooming flower.
*bloom: 꽃을 피우다, 꽃이 피다
[4] The artist’s show was divided into five parts, each with a different theme. IU charmed the nearly 14,000-strong audience during the first "hypnotic" part of the show.
*hypnotic: 최면을 거는 듯한[일으키는]
기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240311050673
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
