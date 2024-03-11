[팟캐스트] (566) 아이유, 여자 솔로 최초 서울월드컵경기장 입성

IU performs at the final Seoul concert of her first world tour, "H.E.R," at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sunday. (Edam Entertainment)

진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn

IU sets off on first world tour, 'H.E.R'

기사요약: 가수 아이유가 서울 단독 콘서트로 월드투어의 포문을 열고 여성 솔로 아티스트 최초로 서울 상암 월드컵 경기장에 입성해 오는 9월 앙코르 콘서트를 개최한다.

[1] IU’s voice rippled through the KSPO Dome on Sunday as the lights dimmed to open the singer-songwriter’s final Seoul concert of her first world tour, "H.E.R.," which took place in the capital on March 2-3 and March 9-10.

*ripple: 잔물결을 이루다, 파문처럼 번지다

*dim: (빛의 밝기가[를]) 낮아지다[낮추다], 어둑해지다[어둑하게 하다]

[2] Reminiscent of dandelion spores, IU appeared from the ceiling wearing a glittering headset and slowly descended toward the stage, silently surrounded by her audience.

*reminiscent: 연상시키는

*spore: 홀씨

[3] When she landed on the stage to perform “Holssi,” meaning spore in Korean, the lights shone on the stage and spread outwards like petals, transforming like a blooming flower.

*bloom: 꽃을 피우다, 꽃이 피다

[4] The artist’s show was divided into five parts, each with a different theme. IU charmed the nearly 14,000-strong audience during the first "hypnotic" part of the show.

*hypnotic: 최면을 거는 듯한[일으키는]

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240311050673

