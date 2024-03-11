[Graphic News] 2024 Cherry blossoms forecast

Cherry blossoms, one of the most beloved spring flowers in South Korea, are forecast to begin blooming nationwide from late March to early April this year, 1-7 days earlier than usual.

Cherry blossoms are forecast to begin blooming in Seoul on April 3 after starting in Seogwipo, Jeju on March 24, according to local weather information center Weatheri.

Considering that it takes about a week for cherry blossoms to go from just opening to full bloom, they are expected to be at their peak around April 10 in Seoul and March 31 in Seogwipo.