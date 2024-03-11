[Herald Review] IU sets off on first world tour, 'H.E.R'

IU performs at the final Seoul concert of her first world tour, "H.E.R," at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sunday. (Edam Entertainment)

IU’s voice rippled through the KSPO Dome on Sunday as the lights dimmed to open the singer-songwriter’s final Seoul concert of her first world tour, "H.E.R.," which took place in the capital on March 2-3 and March 9-10.

Reminiscent of dandelion spores, IU appeared from the ceiling wearing a glittering headset and slowly descended toward the stage, silently surrounded by her audience.

When she landed on the stage to perform “Holssi,” meaning spore in Korean, the lights shone on the stage and spread outwards like petals, transforming like a blooming flower.

“Today the venue seems to be hotter than usual. I know the weather is getting warm but I think it’s your energy that is creating this heat,” said IU.

The artist’s show was divided into five parts, each with a different theme.

IU charmed the nearly 14,000-strong audience during the first "hypnotic" part of the show.

Then, a little girl wearing a white dress and holding a lantern appeared on stage as it filled with fog.

The girl wandered around, lost in the woods until a golden path appeared in front of her, at the end of which stood IU.

IU proceeded to perform “Celebrity” which seemed to tell the little girl, who symbolized the singer's listeners, that even though she feels lost at the moment, she will soon find her way to achieve her dream.

“Now, I’m going to sing ‘Blueming’ for which I want you to put down your cameras and phones, and focus on this moment with me,” IU asked her fans.

The singer's fans sang along with the artists, almost as if they had practiced it beforehand.