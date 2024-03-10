Philippines, S. Korea recall cooperation that forged 75 years of ties

Most Popular
Philippines, S. Korea recall cooperation that forged 75 years of tiesBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : March 10, 2024 - 15:25
The Philippines marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with South Korea on Tuesday, recalling the cooperation and sacrifices that have strengthened the bilateral relationship.
Stressing the exceptional strength of Philippine-Korea diplomatic ties, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said that the majority of diplomatic relations with Korea can be traced back approximately 60 years or less, but Korea’s relations with the Philippines predate the Korean War.
The Philippines contributed 7,420 service members to the defense of South Korea, making it the fifth largest troop contributor and the 11th nation to offer forces to support South Korea during the Korean War, according to the United Nations Command. The Philippines suffered 448 casualties, including 92 members killed in action and 356 wounded in action during the war.
“I was just a schoolboy back then, but needless to say, I have vivid memories of the atrocities and destruction of the Korean War,” Ban said.
“I cannot imagine the bravery of those young Filipinos — many of whom probably could not find Korea on a map before — coming all the way to Korea in defense of freedom,” Ban added.
Philippine Ambassador to Korea Theresa Dizon-De Vega underlined longstanding ties between her country and South Korea, citing examples such as the first Korean interpreter for Filipinos, Moon Soon-deuk, Philippine contributions to the post-war reconstruction of South Korea and the political achievements of individuals like Jasmine Lee, the first non-ethnic Korean to become a member of the National Assembly.
“Through the assistance of Moon Soon Deuk, the Filipinos were eventually able to return to the Philippines after several years in Korea,” recalled De Vega.
Moon, a merchant from Uido, Shinan-gun, in present-day Jeollanam-do, is said to have lived in the Philippines for nearly nine months in the early 19th century, immersing himself in the local traditions and cuisine.
Moon’s experiences were documented in the "Pyohaesimal" (Journal of Drifting Out to Sea), which provided valuable insights into Philippine customs, clothing, language, and culture.
Moon is believed to be the first Korean to have learned a Philippine language and possibly the first Korean interpreter for Filipinos, said De Vega.
According to the Philippine Embassy in Seoul, over 67,000 Filipinos reside in Korea, while over 87,000 Koreans live in the Philippines.
“(The) Philippines having been a member of the UN Temporary Commission on Korea, or UNTCOK, and during the Korean War, when we jointly defended freedom and democracy on the Korean Peninsula during the administration of President Elpidio Quirino,” recalled De Vega.
“There are likewise examples of our close partnership in the post-war reconstruction of South Korea, as Filipino engineers, architects, and technicians helped to design and build landmarks such as the Ministry of Culture office and the Jangchung Gymnasium, which has served the city of Seoul for over 60 years,” De Vega said.
She also highlighted the Philippines' infrastructure program, citing the imminent opening of the transformative Panguil Bay Bridge project in Mindanao in 2024 as a significant benefit resulting from the recently signed Free Trade Agreement.
According to Kim Dong-bae, Director-General of ASEAN and Southeast Asian Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, the Philippines was the first ASEAN country to establish diplomatic relations with South Korea and was also the first Asian country to extend a helping hand during the Korean War by sending the largest number of troops among Asian countries.
“These sacrifices of the Philippine soldiers will continue to be cherished in the minds of the Korean people," emphasized Kim.
Kim highlighted the entry into force of a free trade agreement signed in September 2023 and also hoped for the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in the near future.
He also strived to upgrade the ASEAN-ROK Dialogue relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, supported by ASEAN partners like the Philippines.
South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy includes the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI), aimed at fostering broader and deeper practical cooperation with the Philippines, a founding member of ASEAN.
Meanwhile, during a phone conversation on Friday, South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo acknowledged the growing significance of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
Manalo suggested active high-level exchanges to nurture a new partnership while Cho sought the Philippines' support for the upcoming Summit for Democracy, stressing solidarity among democracies, with the next session planned to be held in Seoul.
Cho also extended condolences for the loss of two Philippine crew members in an attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
According to the Philippine government, two Filipino crew members were among those killed in a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on a merchant vessel transiting the key Red Sea trade route in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday.
