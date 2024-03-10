Korean veteran actors to make streaming service debuts in 2024

Most Popular
Korean veteran actors to make streaming service debuts in 2024By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : March 10, 2024 - 14:44
A slew of South Korean veteran actors will be making their debuts on streaming services this year, amid a widespread shift of viewership toward online video platforms.
According to Disney+, veteran actor Song Kang-ho, who starred in a slew of hit films such as "The Host," "Snowpiercer," and "Parasite," will be making his first streaming service, as well as drama series debut, via Disney+ original "Uncle Samsik."
Set in the 1960s, Korea, "Uncle Samsik" follows the stories of an idealistic politician (played by Byun) and a mysterious political fixer called Uncle Samsik (played by Song), who operates in the shadows who make a partnership with the goal of transforming a struggling post-war Korea into a prosperous country.
The 10-part drama series is set to be released on Disney+ on May.
Korean singer and actor Jung Ji-hoon (also known as Rain), as well as actor Kim Ha-neul, who is widely known for her role in "On Air" and 2012 romance drama "A Gentleman's Dignity," will also make their debuts on streaming service via Disney+ original series "Red Swan."
"Red Swan," slated to stream on Disney+ on the latter half of 2024, will narrate the story of Oh Wan-soo, (played by Kim) a professional golf player who marries an heir to a conglomerate, and her bodyguard Seo Do-yoon (played by Jung).
Korean actor Cha Seung-won, famous for his role in 2003 romance drama "Bodyguard" and 2004 horror comedy film "Ghost House," will make his debut in drama series for streaming services via "The Tyrant." "The Tyrant" is a spin-off series for hit action films "The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion" and "The Witch: Part 2. The Other One."
In the 4-part drama series, slated to be streamed on Disney+ on the latter half of 2024, Cha will play the role of a former government agent who is tasked with a role to eliminate the people associated with a mysterious science program called "Tyrant Program."
Kim Yun-seok, popular for his role in "Tazza: The High Rollers," "1987: When the Day Comes" and "Noryang: Deadly Sea," will make his streaming service debut with Netflix original "The Frog," a mystery drama series set to air during the third quarter of 2024.
Starring Kim and Go Min-si, the 8-part drama series centers on the stories that unfold as a mysterious woman Yoo Sung-ah (played by Go) visits the pension owned by Jeon Yeong-ha (played by Kim).
Sul Kyung-gu, a veteran actor known for his role in 2009 disaster flick "Tidal Wave" and 2013 crime film "Cold Eyes," will make his drama series debut on streaming service via the "The Whirlwind" -- a political drama series centering on the story of a prime minister determined to combat corruption.
The 12-part Netflix original drama series will stream on Netflix in the third quarter of 2024.
Go A-ra, famous for her role in Korean drama series "Reply 1994" and "Miss Hammurabi," will make her debut on streaming service via Tving original "Chunwha Love Story," (tentatively titled) a romance historical drama series set to air some time in 2024.
Starring Go and Chang Ryul, the drama series will narrate the story of Princess Hwari, who ventures outside the palace to enjoy a free-spirited romance.
