Korean veteran actors to make streaming service debuts in 2024

A slew of South Korean veteran actors will be making their debuts on streaming services this year, amid a widespread shift of viewership toward online video platforms.

According to Disney+, veteran actor Song Kang-ho, who starred in a slew of hit films such as "The Host," "Snowpiercer," and "Parasite," will be making his first streaming service, as well as drama series debut, via Disney+ original "Uncle Samsik."

Set in the 1960s, Korea, "Uncle Samsik" follows the stories of an idealistic politician (played by Byun) and a mysterious political fixer called Uncle Samsik (played by Song), who operates in the shadows who make a partnership with the goal of transforming a struggling post-war Korea into a prosperous country.

The 10-part drama series is set to be released on Disney+ on May.

Korean singer and actor Jung Ji-hoon (also known as Rain), as well as actor Kim Ha-neul, who is widely known for her role in "On Air" and 2012 romance drama "A Gentleman's Dignity," will also make their debuts on streaming service via Disney+ original series "Red Swan."

"Red Swan," slated to stream on Disney+ on the latter half of 2024, will narrate the story of Oh Wan-soo, (played by Kim) a professional golf player who marries an heir to a conglomerate, and her bodyguard Seo Do-yoon (played by Jung).

Korean actor Cha Seung-won, famous for his role in 2003 romance drama "Bodyguard" and 2004 horror comedy film "Ghost House," will make his debut in drama series for streaming services via "The Tyrant." "The Tyrant" is a spin-off series for hit action films "The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion" and "The Witch: Part 2. The Other One."

In the 4-part drama series, slated to be streamed on Disney+ on the latter half of 2024, Cha will play the role of a former government agent who is tasked with a role to eliminate the people associated with a mysterious science program called "Tyrant Program."