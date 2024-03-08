NK border sealing with China worsens human rights situation: report

North Korean soldiers patrol along fences in the border county of Uiju, North Pyognan Province in North Korea on Dec. 22, 2022. (Getty Images) North Korean soldiers patrol along fences in the border county of Uiju, North Pyognan Province in North Korea on Dec. 22, 2022. (Getty Images)

The tightening of border controls by the Kim Jong-un regime, marked by the construction of multiple layers of fences along the China-North Korea border following the COVID-19 pandemic, has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian and human rights crisis in North Korea, according to a report by Human Rights Watch. The HRW, an international human rights organization headquartered in New York, on Thursday published a comprehensive 148-page report titled "A Sense of Terror Stronger than a Bullet: The Closing of North Korea 2018-2023." "After the start of the pandemic in 2020, the North Korean government sealed the country’s borders by constructing new and expanded fences and guard posts and strictly enforcing rules," the report read. In its report, HRW stated that it conducted an in-depth analysis of six areas along North Korea’s northern border based on their economic importance, population concentration and their association with formal and informal trade. The six areas were Sinuiju-si in North Pyongan Province, Chunggang-gun in Chagang Province, Hyesan-si and Taehongdan-gun in Ryanggang Province, Hoeryong-si in North Hamgyong Province and Sonbong-guyok in Rason Special City.

A map of the six border control areas along North Korea's northern border, analyzed by Human Rights Watch (HRW) A map of the six border control areas along North Korea's northern border, analyzed by Human Rights Watch (HRW)