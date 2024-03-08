Rapper Swings returns with LP ‘Upgrade V’

Teaser images of the music video for "Work," the lead track of Swing's fifth LP, "Upgrade V" (P Nation)

Rapper Swings released “Upgrade V,” his first studio album in four years, on Friday.

His fifth LP carries 17 tracks led by the title track “Work,” composed by Swings.

“I wanted to make a song that is perfect to tune into when working out at the gym, a song that will give you a boost of energy when lifting weights,” Swings said on MBC’s variety show “Point of Omniscient Interfere” on March 2.

Swings took 16 years to come up with the tracks for his new LP, according to P Nation.

The album shows a star-studded lineup featuring artists and producers including rapper Crush, music producer duo Wiz World, rapper Jeffrey White, hip-hop group Okashii and more.

Swings is set to appear on KBS2’s late-night music talk show “The Seasons - Lee Hyori's Red Carpet” Friday at 10 p.m. to talk about the new album.