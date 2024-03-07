Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea on guard against inflation

    Korea on guard against inflation
  2. 2

    Pressured to be 'best moms,' women say it's not just about money

    Pressured to be 'best moms,' women say it's not just about money
  3. 3

    S. Korea to inject W188b to fill in medical void amid doctors’ protest

    S. Korea to inject W188b to fill in medical void amid doctors’ protest
  4. 4

    Myeong-dong dethroned as Korea's priciest retail destination: Meet new leader

    Myeong-dong dethroned as Korea's priciest retail destination: Meet new leader
  5. 5

    Making home your haven

    Making home your haven
  1. 6

    Dating dealbreakers for Korean divorcees: survey

    Dating dealbreakers for Korean divorcees: survey
  2. 7

    Govt. begins to form committee to allocate additional med school seats to universities

    Govt. begins to form committee to allocate additional med school seats to universities
  3. 8

    Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact

    Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact
  4. 9

    GTX-B breaks ground for 30-min Seoul-Incheon commute

    GTX-B breaks ground for 30-min Seoul-Incheon commute
  5. 10

    [From the Scene] Korean battery giants showcase new tech amid rivalry with China

    [From the Scene] Korean battery giants showcase new tech amid rivalry with China
지나쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : March 8, 2024 - 09:01

    • Link copied

“Dune: Part Two”

(US, Canada)

Opened Feb. 28

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

In the year 10,191 on Arrakis, recently outcast heir to the throne of House Atreides Paul (Timothee Chalamet) finds a path to revenge against the emperor and, without knowing his choice could spell doom for the entire galaxy, he embarks on a holy war.

“Exhuma”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 22

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

A feng-shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists pull together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money and discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.

“The Birth of Korea”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 1

Documentary

Directed by Kim Deok-young

The film covers the first generation of South Korean politicians and the country's first president Syngman Rhee, and his major achievements like farmland reform, looking back on the last 70 years of Korea's history and politicians' efforts to protect the nation.

“Wonka”

(US)

Opened Jan. 31

Fantasy

Directed by Paul King

Willy Wonka (Timothee Chalamet) dreams of becoming the world’s best chocolatier. In his early days, a young Wonka encounters a cartel of chocolatiers who are plotting to kick him out of town as his success threatens their businesses.

More from Headlines