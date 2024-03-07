[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : March 8, 2024 - 09:01
“Dune: Part Two”
(US, Canada)
Opened Feb. 28
Action/Sci-fi
Directed by Denis Villeneuve
In the year 10,191 on Arrakis, recently outcast heir to the throne of House Atreides Paul (Timothee Chalamet) finds a path to revenge against the emperor and, without knowing his choice could spell doom for the entire galaxy, he embarks on a holy war.
“Exhuma”
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 22
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Jang Jae-hyun
A feng-shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists pull together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money and discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.
“The Birth of Korea”
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 1
Documentary
Directed by Kim Deok-young
The film covers the first generation of South Korean politicians and the country's first president Syngman Rhee, and his major achievements like farmland reform, looking back on the last 70 years of Korea's history and politicians' efforts to protect the nation.
“Wonka”
(US)
Opened Jan. 31
Fantasy
Directed by Paul King
Willy Wonka (Timothee Chalamet) dreams of becoming the world’s best chocolatier. In his early days, a young Wonka encounters a cartel of chocolatiers who are plotting to kick him out of town as his success threatens their businesses.
