[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

WE Hotel offers new spring-themed program

WE Hotel, a premium health resort located in Seogwipo, southern Jeju Island, is offering a new program for the upcoming spring season from March 15 to April 15.

“Walk Under Cherry Blossom” presents visitors the chance for a one-night stay in a superior room, free breakfast buffet, cherry blossom tea with the Korean honey snack yakgwa as well as a wellness program for two guests.

Visitors can make their choice from a total of four wellness programs -- aqua therapy, sound therapy, aqua movement and forest walk meditation.

For more information and reservations, call WE hotel at (064) 730-1465.

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils Spring Citrus Afternoon Tea

Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan, central Seoul, runs its spring food promotion at The Gallery, from Friday to May 31.

The promotion includes a variety of minisized cakes featuring seasonal fruits such as oranges, lemons and grapefruit, as well as The Gallery’s charcuterie and savories.

Strawberry mojitos and rosemary sparkling drinks will be offered as well.

Spring Citrus Afternoon Tea is available from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The package costs 150,000 won.

For inquiries, call (02) 797-1234.

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju presents spring package

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju offers the “Spring Riding” package that provides an opportunity to feed carrots to horses and go horseback riding at Gotjawal Forest in Samdal-ri.

The package also includes a one-night stay, buffet breakfast for two, the use of both indoor and outdoor pools and the choice between a bottle of hallabong orange juice and two glasses of hallabong tea or ade.

Those who book via the hotel’s website or phone get a 10 percent discount at the hotel's restaurants and bars and save 20 percent at Spa Ara.

The package, priced at 355,000 won, is available for stays March 1 to May 31.

For more information and reservations, call Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju at (064) 780-8000.

Glad Gangnam Coex Center unveils baseball-themed package

The Glad Gangnam Coex Center, located in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, has prepared a new package for baseball enthusiasts from March 23.

“The Glad Play Package” includes a one-night stay, a handheld fan, a Beauty of Joseon sunstick, two cans of Terra beer and a pack of the Homerun Ball snack.

A total of 30 guest rooms are available for “The Glad Play Package” on a first-come, first-served basis.

The package is priced from 105,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call the Glad Gangnam Coex Center at (02) 6474-5000.

The Plaza offers esports-themed promotion

Hanwha Resorts’ The Plaza, located in Jung-gu, central Seoul, will soon launch a League of Legends-themed promotion for guests looking to experience Korean esports.

LoL is one of the most popular competitive multiplayer video games around the world, and Hanwha sponsors the Korean LoL team Hanwha Life Esports.

The package includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room, two tickets for an HLE live match and merchandise created in collaboration between The Plaza and HLE.

An autographed uniform of an HLE player will be displayed in the guest room.

The package is priced at 290,000 won. The promotion is available until March 24 on Hanwha Life Esports match days.

Call (02) 771-2200 for more information.