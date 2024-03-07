Most Popular
[Graphic News] What is Ramadan?By Nam Kyung-don
Published : March 8, 2024 - 08:01
The world’s Muslims observe Ramadan, a month of spiritual discipline, by fasting and prayer during daylight hours.
This year, it begins in the evening on March 10 and ends on April 9.
