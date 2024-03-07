Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea on guard against inflation

    Korea on guard against inflation
  2. 2

    Pressured to be 'best moms,' women say it's not just about money

    Pressured to be 'best moms,' women say it's not just about money
  3. 3

    US nuclear envoy underlines need for 'interim steps' toward ultimate N. Korea denuclearization

    US nuclear envoy underlines need for 'interim steps' toward ultimate N. Korea denuclearization
  4. 4

    S. Korea to inject W188b to fill in medical void amid doctors’ protest

    S. Korea to inject W188b to fill in medical void amid doctors’ protest
  5. 5

    Making home your haven

    Making home your haven
  1. 6

    Myeong-dong dethroned as Korea's priciest retail destination: Meet new leader

    Myeong-dong dethroned as Korea's priciest retail destination: Meet new leader
  2. 7

    Govt. begins to form committee to allocate additional med school seats to universities

    Govt. begins to form committee to allocate additional med school seats to universities
  3. 8

    Dating dealbreakers for Korean divorcees: survey

    Dating dealbreakers for Korean divorcees: survey
  4. 9

    Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact

    Korea, India agree to deepen defense ties, upgrade trade pact
  5. 10

    [From the Scene] Korean battery giants showcase new tech amid rivalry with China

    [From the Scene] Korean battery giants showcase new tech amid rivalry with China
소아쌤

[Graphic News] What is Ramadan?

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : March 8, 2024 - 08:01

    • Link copied

The world’s Muslims observe Ramadan, a month of spiritual discipline, by fasting and prayer during daylight hours.

This year, it begins in the evening on March 10 and ends on April 9.

More from Headlines