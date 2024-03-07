[Drama Tour] Explore Jeju Island as shown in rom-com series 'Welcome to Samdal-ri'

Cho Sam-dal (played by Shin Hye-sun), a renowned photographer in "Welcome to Samdal-ri," takes photos along Sinchang Windmill Coastal Road. (JTBC)

Jeju Island, an 80-minute flight from Seoul, is a go-to destination for many local and overseas holidaymakers, beckoning with its unique culture and activities, from Jeju horseback riding to tangerine picking and "haenyeo," among many others. Haenyeo are women divers who harvest marine products from the seabed for a living.

But, Korea’s southernmost island is looking to expand its touristic reach by promoting iconic spots featured in the popular 16-part rom-com series “Welcome to Samdal-ri."

The series, which wrapped up in mid-January on cable TV network JTBC, presents the story of Cho Sam-dal (played by Shin Hye-sun) who returns to her hometown on Jeju Island amid a scandal after living in Seoul for 18 years.

While drama fans empathized with the relatable story of love and growth, many were also drawn in by the turquoise waters and green fields that served as stunning backdrops of the show.

In fact, Samdal-ri is not a fictional village. It is a real place located in Seongsan-eup on the southeastern part of Jeju Island.

For drama fans who love to travel, Jeju Tourism Organization recommends “Welcome to Samdal-ri”-themed travel spots that entertain visitors with memories from the hit series.

Dodubong