Jennie of Blackpink’s collaboration with Matt Champion coming soon

Jennie of Blackpink is introduces her new single, “Slow Motion,” on Friday.

The upcoming single is a collaboration between Jennie and Matt Champion, vocalist of American boy band Brockhampton.

Matt Champion announced the release by posting a poster of the single in which he tagged Jennie.

Jennie and Matt Champion had teased the single, each unveiling snippets of the single on their official social media channels.

The single is a drum and bass song that will deliver a fresh and unique sound showcasing a different side of Champion’s musical talent, according to RCA Records. It will be Jennie’s first release since she left YG Entertainment to pursue solo projects, establishing her own agency, Odd Atelier, in December.

Jennie has been currently starring in tvN variety show “Apartment 404” as a fixed member of the show since Feb. 15. She debuted as a solo artist in November 2018 with the release of her first solo single album, “Solo,” which has achieved 1 billion views on YouTube.