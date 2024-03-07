K-pop artists spotted front-row at Paris Fashion Week

Most Popular
K-pop artists spotted front-row at Paris Fashion WeekBy Hong Yoo
Published : March 7, 2024 - 18:02
Iconic K-pop artists were invited to the Paris Fashion Week F/W 2024 as K-pop broadens its reach to the fashion industry.
Paris Fashion Week F/W 2024 for womenswear took place in Paris, France Feb. 26- March 5.
Lisa of Blackpink attended the Louis Vuitton show on March 5.
She posted a picture taken with Nicolas Ghesquiere, the women’s creative director of Louis Vuitton, and wrote that “the final fashion week show ended beautifully.”
Hyein of NewJeans and Nayeon of Twice also attended the Louis Vuitton show.
Chanel’s muse Jennie of Blackpink attended the luxury brand’s show on March 3.
Jennie has been working with Chanel as their brand ambassador since 2017.
Jisoo of Blackpink attended the Dior show and Rose of Blackpink the Saint Laurent show on Feb. 27.
Jang Won-young of Ive, Momo of Twice and Minnie of (G)I-dle took the front-row seats at the Miu Miu show on March 5.
Jang Won-young was named a brand ambassador for Miu Miu in December 2021.
Giselle of aespa, who was named a brand ambassador for Loewe on March 1, attended the brand’s F/W 2024 show held on the same day.
Luxury brands have been actively recruiting K-pop artists as ambassadors as they increasingly target teens and twenty-somethings.
“Luxury brands look into the number of followers when they sign K-pop artists as their brand ambassadors,” said an official from a K-pop powerhouse.
Lisa of Blackpink has 100 million followers on Instagram, Jennie 80 million, Jang Won-young 10 million and Giselle 6 million.
