K-pop artists spotted front-row at Paris Fashion Week

Lisa talking with Nicolas Ghesquiere at Louis Vuitton F/W 2024 show in Paris, France (Lisa's Instagram account)

Iconic K-pop artists were invited to the Paris Fashion Week F/W 2024 as K-pop broadens its reach to the fashion industry.

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2024 for womenswear took place in Paris, France Feb. 26- March 5.

Lisa of Blackpink attended the Louis Vuitton show on March 5.

She posted a picture taken with Nicolas Ghesquiere, the women’s creative director of Louis Vuitton, and wrote that “the final fashion week show ended beautifully.”