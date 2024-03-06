Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    US nuclear envoy underlines need for 'interim steps' toward ultimate N. Korea denuclearization

    US nuclear envoy underlines need for 'interim steps' toward ultimate N. Korea denuclearization
  2. 2

    Legendary K-dramas to return to TV amid exodus of viewers to streaming services

    Legendary K-dramas to return to TV amid exodus of viewers to streaming services
  3. 3

    Korea's GNI rebounds on stable won

    Korea's GNI rebounds on stable won
  4. 4

    Med schools demand over 3,400 new student seats despite protests

    Med schools demand over 3,400 new student seats despite protests
  5. 5

    Methodist Church of Korea confirms expulsion of priest for blessing LGBTQ+

    Methodist Church of Korea confirms expulsion of priest for blessing LGBTQ+
  1. 6

    Allies aim to wrap up talks on defense costs before US election

    Allies aim to wrap up talks on defense costs before US election
  2. 7

    N. Korea warns US-S. Korea to pay 'dear price' for joint military drills

    N. Korea warns US-S. Korea to pay 'dear price' for joint military drills
  3. 8

    Korea on guard against inflation

    Korea on guard against inflation
  4. 9

    Pressured to be 'best moms,' women say it's not just about money

    Pressured to be 'best moms,' women say it's not just about money
  5. 10

    Ministry to consider legal action against junior doctors leading protest

    Ministry to consider legal action against junior doctors leading protest
피터빈트

Korea, Uzbekistan implement customs protocol

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : March 6, 2024 - 18:13

    • Link copied

Uzbekistan’s customs committee and Korea Customs Service officials agree for protocol amending the Uzbekistan-South Korea agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs on Friday. (Uzbekistan’s Customs Committee) Uzbekistan’s customs committee and Korea Customs Service officials agree for protocol amending the Uzbekistan-South Korea agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs on Friday. (Uzbekistan’s Customs Committee)

A mutual protocol that requires South Korea and Uzbekistan to provide administrative assistance in customs matters to each other was put into effect as of Feb. 24.

The protocol, signed in September by top customs officials of the two countries, facilitates the exchange of mutual information on goods and vehicles transported across customs borders and enables cooperation in law enforcement to simplify the flow of goods between the two countries.

The protocol also aims to bolster bilateral cooperation in combating the trade of smuggled goods and products that violate intellectual property rights while streamlining customs procedures for greater efficiency.

The protocol follows a meeting between the chief of the Korea Customs Service Ko Kwang-hyo and his Uzbek counterpart Akmalkhuja Mavlonov in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

More from Headlines