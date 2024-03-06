[From the Scene] Korean battery giants showcase new tech amid rivalry with China

A chassis mockup takes center stage at LG Energy Solution's exhibit to demonstrate the battery maker's new cell-to-pack technology. (LG Energy Solution)

South Korean battery makers presented advanced battery technologies and expanded product offerings in response to the competitive pressure from Chinese manufacturers and a decelerating electric vehicle market at the Interbattery 2024 conference that kickstarted on Wednesday.

This year's event broke records, drawing an audience of 42,872 pre-registered attendees, a 77 percent increase compared to last year.

LG Energy Solution took center stage with the event's largest booth, spanning 540 square meters. A centerpiece of the exhibition was the display of the pouch-type cell-to-pack technology, demonstrated through a mockup resembling a car's chassis. This technology is designed to boost energy density and reduce battery weight and costs by eliminating the module stage. Visitors could also see its heat-reduction mechanism through green-edged heat transfer materials under the mockup car's battery lid.

"We're actively engaged in discussions with several automakers to supply our cell-to-pack technology. For all-solid-state battery tech, we’re taking the time to perfect it," said Kim Dong-myung, CEO of LG Energy Solution, who attended the company’s booth.

LG is the industry’s first company to apply this technology to high-nickel pouch-type batteries, ahead of competitors like CATL, even though CATL is developing lithium iron phosphate battery cells with an increased cell-to-pack ratio.