[Herald Interview] Director Celine Song, actor Yoo Teo say ‘Past Lives’ was ‘inyeon’ for them

[Herald Interview] Director Celine Song, actor Yoo Teo say ‘Past Lives’ was ‘inyeon’ for themBy Kim Da-sol
Published : March 6, 2024 - 14:49
Korean Canadian director and playwright Celine Song’s directorial debut, “Past Lives,” is finally opening in Seoul, after winning 75 awards and over 200 nominations at film festivals around the world.
“I honestly cannot predict how the Korean audience will react to my movie. While ‘inyeon’ is an unusual concept abroad, the term is used in daily life here in Korea. I just hope the Korean audience will enjoy the movie with an open mind,” director Song told reporters during an interview in Seoul on Feb. 29.
The concept of “inyeon,” which means providence or fate, especially in the relationships between people, is the main theme of the film.
Largely autobiographical, “Past Lives” revolves around Hae-sung (Teo Yoo) and Nora (Greta Lee), deeply connected childhood friends who are pulled apart when Nora's family emigrates from Korea to Canada. Time passes by and the two are finally reunited for a fateful week after 24 years.
“I was at a bar with my American husband when my Korean friend came over. I had to interpret their words, sitting in between them, and felt very special that I was also interpreting their language, culture and also my history and identity as well,” she recalled.
Having worked as a playwright for over a decade, "Past Lives" is Song’s directorial debut. She wanted this particular story to be moved to the silver screen for a concrete reason -- maybe it was meant to be, or “inyeon.”
“It was important to show visually that Seoul and New York are distinctively two different places. At the same time, the movie is about seeing my current status and the contradiction within myself — me at 12 years old and me who is not at 12 years old. So it was a better fit for a movie.”
Song added that she instantly noticed that Yoo Teo had to be Hae-sung when the actor walked into the audition.
“He has both a childlike and a manly face. When I just see him casually, he is a funny person and jokes a lot like a child. That’s something I needed to see through his character in this movie.”
Yoo said he was strongly drawn to playing Hae-sung and that he knew that he could do well in the audition.
“I was called to audition at the very last moment because the production team wanted a Korean Korean actor to play Hae-sung,” Yoo told reporters during a separate interview in Seoul last Wednesday. Yoo, who was born in Germany and studied in England, has worked overseas most of his career, including the 2018 film “Leto.”
“I was told that the audition would last about an hour, but it took about three hours that day. The more time passed, the more confidence I gained about getting the role. I noticed what aspects Song wanted to see from me,” Yoo said.
Adding that the film was meant for him – an example of “inyeon” – Yoo said his life has changed dramatically after shooting it.
“This movie definitely impacted my career. I was thrilled to imagine how my international acting career would change after many people saw the movie the way I did. Of course, I am still auditioning for roles here and abroad, but now I’m given more chances these days and offers for roles in the US,” Yoo said.
“Past Lives” hit local theaters Wednesday.
The movie has been nominated in the best picture and the best original screenplay categories of the 96th Academy Awards, slated to take place March 10 in Los Angeles.
