Le Sserafim makes career debut on Billboard’s Hot 100

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim made its career debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 with the title track of their new EP “Easy” landing at No. 99.

The song, released on Feb. 19, debuted at No. 99 with 5.2 million official streams and 1,000 downloads sold in the US in its first full tracking week (Feb. 23-29), according to Luminate.

This makes Le Sserafim the sixth K-pop girl group to reach the Hot 100 following Wonder Girls, Blackpink, Twice, NewJeans and Fifty Fifty.

The hit single “Easy” is a rap number with groovy R&B style vocals and melody. Bang Si-hyuk, the chair of the K-pop powerhouse Hybe, took part in producing it.

Le Sserafim also debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 with the EP “Easy.”

This is the group's third album in a row to land among the top 200 most consumed albums in the US. Its first LP “Unforgiven” released on May 1, 2023, landed at No. 6 and its second EP “Antifragile” released on Oct. 17, 2022 at No. 14.