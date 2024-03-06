Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul starts to suspend license of 7,000 unreturned doctors

    Seoul starts to suspend license of 7,000 unreturned doctors
  2. 2

    Korean stars ditch AirPods for old-school earphones

    Korean stars ditch AirPods for old-school earphones
  3. 3

    [Election 2024] Will election untie Yoon's hands?

    [Election 2024] Will election untie Yoon's hands?
  4. 4

    Korea's GNI rebounds on stable won

    Korea's GNI rebounds on stable won
  5. 5

    Legendary K-dramas to return to TV amid exodus of viewers to streaming services

    Legendary K-dramas to return to TV amid exodus of viewers to streaming services
  1. 6

    US nuclear envoy underlines need for 'interim steps' toward ultimate N. Korea denuclearization

    US nuclear envoy underlines need for 'interim steps' toward ultimate N. Korea denuclearization
  2. 7

    Med schools demand over 3,400 new student seats despite protests

    Med schools demand over 3,400 new student seats despite protests
  3. 8

    [KH Explains] Shipping constraints shackle Korea's auto export boom

    [KH Explains] Shipping constraints shackle Korea's auto export boom
  4. 9

    Methodist Church of Korea confirms expulsion of priest for blessing LGBTQ+

    Methodist Church of Korea confirms expulsion of priest for blessing LGBTQ+
  5. 10

    Police clear Olympic fencing medalist of charges in ex-fiance's fraud

    Police clear Olympic fencing medalist of charges in ex-fiance's fraud
소아쌤

Karina of aespa apologizes for surprising fans with dating news

By Hong Yoo

Published : March 6, 2024 - 13:57

    • Link copied

Karina of aespa (Karina's Instagram account) Karina of aespa (Karina's Instagram account)

Karina of aespa has apologized to her fans for surprising them with the news of her dating actor Lee Jae-wook.

The artist posted a handwritten letter to her Instagram account Tuesday in which she explained that it took her some time to talk about dating the actor with the MY fandom as she wanted to be cautious about it.

“I know how MYs who have supported me must be disappointed thinking back on the things we’ve said to one another. Because I understand your feelings, I feel even more sorry,” she wrote.

Karina and Lee Jae-wook confirmed their relationship on Feb. 27 when news of the two dating went public via a local news report.

Both of their agencies, SM Entertainment and CJeS Studio, confirmed that the “two are getting to know each other.”

“Despite the risk that this letter could again hurt your feelings, I’m writing it to sincerely apologize to my fans who have gifted me with the warmest days since my debut. I hope to heal your feelings. I’ve always been truthful to MYs and each of you is still very important to me,” she emphasized. “I will not disappoint you anymore and want to show you an even more mature and hardworking version of myself.”

Some fans had expressed disappointment at the news of Karina’s new relationship, concerned that she should be focusing on her role as the leader of aespa, which is planning a comeback this year with a new release and a world tour in June.

More from Headlines