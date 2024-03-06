Karina of aespa apologizes for surprising fans with dating news

Karina of aespa has apologized to her fans for surprising them with the news of her dating actor Lee Jae-wook.

The artist posted a handwritten letter to her Instagram account Tuesday in which she explained that it took her some time to talk about dating the actor with the MY fandom as she wanted to be cautious about it.

“I know how MYs who have supported me must be disappointed thinking back on the things we’ve said to one another. Because I understand your feelings, I feel even more sorry,” she wrote.

Karina and Lee Jae-wook confirmed their relationship on Feb. 27 when news of the two dating went public via a local news report.

Both of their agencies, SM Entertainment and CJeS Studio, confirmed that the “two are getting to know each other.”

“Despite the risk that this letter could again hurt your feelings, I’m writing it to sincerely apologize to my fans who have gifted me with the warmest days since my debut. I hope to heal your feelings. I’ve always been truthful to MYs and each of you is still very important to me,” she emphasized. “I will not disappoint you anymore and want to show you an even more mature and hardworking version of myself.”

Some fans had expressed disappointment at the news of Karina’s new relationship, concerned that she should be focusing on her role as the leader of aespa, which is planning a comeback this year with a new release and a world tour in June.