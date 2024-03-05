Korail Tourism Development presents cheap day trips via train

Korail Tourism Development, a subsidiary of the Korea Railroad Corp., is offering large-scale discounts on train travel in March.

Korail Tourism Development has launched “Train Trip in March” (unofficial translation), a program that includes an opportunity to experience a day trip to provincial areas. The cost is 30,000 won ($22.42) per person.

According to the agency, “Train Trip in March” will be available for 1,700 people who will be chosen in a raffle. Applications for the program can be submitted at the official website of Korea Tourism Organization at https://korean.visitkorea.or.kr/travelmonth.

The winners will be sent text messages.

The program fee -- 30,000 won -- includes a round-trip train ticket, lunch, and admission fees for different hands-on activities.

The courses include popular Korean travel destinations, including a popular weekend getaway destination Taean in South Chungcheong Province, the country’s renowned cheese village Imsil in North Jeolla Province, Andong, a city of neo-Confucian academies, in North Gyeongsang Province and green tea town Boseong in South Jeolla Province.

Unique cultural activities such as Gangwon Province’s rail bike and fishing boat riding, North Gyeongsang Province’s makgeolli -- centuries-old traditional Korean rice wine – making and more are scheduled.

“Train Trip in March” is scheduled to be held on Fridays and Saturdays starting this Friday with upcoming Saturday as the only exception.

Applications for the program will be accepted through March 17.

While six trains depart from Seoul, one program, which is set to be held on March 29, will start at Busan Station in the port city of Busan.

More information on “Train Trip in March” can be found at the Korea Tourism Organization’s official website.