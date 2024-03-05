Indian FM visits Seoul to boost ties with S. Korea

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Yoon Suk Yeol in Hiroshima on the sidelines of G-7 Summit on 20 May 2023. (Prime Minister's Office, Government of India)

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Seoul to boost bilateral ties on Tuesday.

The visit comes as part of 10th India-Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), to be co-chaired alongside his Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Embassy in Seoul, the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership spans various sectors such as trade, investments, defense, education, science and technology, and culture.

India and South Korea established their diplomatic relations on December 10, 1973.

The two countries agreed to upgrade the Special Strategic Partnership during former President Park Geun-hye's state visit to India in 2014, and the agreement was signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Korea in 2015.

The Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) is being held to review bilateral cooperation comprehensively, seek opportunities for expansion and facilitate discussions on mutual regional and global interests, according to the embassy.

During his stay, Jaishankar is slated to engage with Korean dignitaries spanning the economic and cultural spheres and will hold discussions with heads of prominent Korean think tanks to foster dialogue on critical geopolitical matters.

The minister was also set to deliver a public address at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy (KNDA) on Broadening Horizons of India-Korea Partnership in the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday, said the Indian embassy in a press release.

According to the foreign ministry, Jaishankar planned to share India's perspective on key topics including cooperation measures to strengthen the India-Korea Special Strategic partnership.

South Korea recognizes India's growth potential and advanced technologies in IT and space, aligning with its Indo-Pacific strategy.

South Korea aims to enhance the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with India and foster forward-looking collaboration in defense, science and technology, and infrastructure, leveraging its strengths.

The minister will also meet members of the Indian Community at a special event in Seoul, according to the embassy.

India is seen as having enormous potential that can minimize the dependency of South Korea on China and is respected for its non-aligned diplomacy with major powers like the United States, China, and Russia.

The country has been viewed as a promising market for Korean businesses, and the recent growth in India's stock market has also piqued interest among Koreans leading to increased consideration of portfolio investments in India.