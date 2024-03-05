NCT Dream to return with new EP, ‘Dream()Scape,’ this month

NCT Dream is set to unveil its first release of the year, “Dream()Scape,” on March 25.

Led by the title track “Smoothie,” the new album will carry five side-B tracks: “icantfeelanything,” “Box,” “Carat Cake,” “Unknown” and “Breathing.”

Through the EP, NCT Dream hopes to relate with young people and overcome shared difficulties together, according to a statement by SM Entertainment.

NCT Dream released a teaser image for its upcoming EP, which features a black and white butterfly stitched onto fabric with red thread.

The group's previous release, its third LP “ISTJ,” was a hit on both local and overseas music charts.

NCT Dream made its career debut on the IFPI Global Album Chart 2023 with “ISTJ” landing at No. 6.

In the same year, the group held its second world tour, “The Dream Show 2,” performing 41 shows in 26 different cities around the globe.

NCT Dream is set to embark on its third world tour, “The Dream Show 3,” this year.

The tour kicks off in Seoul with three concerts starting May 2.

The group will then perform at three major domes in Japan -- Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya -- for the first time.

The Asian leg of the tour continues in Jakarta, Indonesia; Hong Kong; Bangkok; Singapore; and Manila, the Philippines, through August.

The group will then tour South America, North America and Europe through November.