Son Suk-ku confronts internet trolls as an investigative journalist in ‘Troll Factory’

Son Suk-ku speaks during a press conference for his new movie “Troll Factory” held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University, Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

“A Killer Paradox” and “My Liberation Notes” star Son Suk-ku plays an investigative journalist who digs up the truth behind internet trolls and seeks justice in the upcoming crime flick “Troll Factory.”

Son plays Im Sang-jin, a passionate investigative journalist who is suspended from work after revealing a conglomerate’s wrongdoings. He then decides to learn more about a team of three young men who manipulate public sentiments by leaving hate comments on his articles.

“I see this movie as more than just a movie. It’s closer to a documentary and black comedy, because because it not only has realistic lines, but the fact this happens in our lives makes the movie more suspenseful,” Son told reporters during a press conference held at Lotte Cinema Kokuk University, Seoul, on Monday.

“Im has a clear goal – he wants his stories to be published on the front page of the newspaper. But then his article becomes a piece of false news overnight due to internet trolls. They call Im ‘giregi,’” Son said.

Giregi, a coined term of the Korean words for “reporter” and “garbage,” is a derogatory term that expresses anger and frustration over reporters writing toxic, fake and clickbait stories.

It’s Son’s return to the silver screen in about two years after the mega-hit crime action franchise “The Roundup.”