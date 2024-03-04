Twice tops Billboard 200 with 13th EP ‘With YOU-th’

K-pop girl group Twice topped Billboard’s main album chart, the Billboard 200, with its 13th EP, “With YOU-th,” released Feb. 23.

This is the group’s first time landing at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the best-performing albums in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate.

Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.

The K-pop act competed against Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time,” which landed at No. 2, followed by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vultures 1" at No. 3.

The six-song set earned 95,000 equivalent album units in the US during the week ending Feb. 29, according to Luminate.

Twice’s 95,000 equivalent album units comprised 90,000 album sales, 4,500 SEA units and 500 TEA units.

Sales of "With YOU-th" were bolstered by its availability across 14 CD variants and three vinyl variants, according to Billboard.

Twice is the eighth K-pop act to take the throne on Billboard 200 following BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, Blackpink, TXT, NewJeans and Ateez.

Twice shared stories of their youth, love and friendship on the new EP.