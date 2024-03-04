[Photo News] The New Ioniq 5

Hyundai Motor Company on Monday announced the launch of the new Ioniq 5, the first product enhancement model of the automaker's signature all-electric vehicle since its debut in 2021. Equipped with an 84-kilowatt-hour battery, the upgraded EV has a driving range of up to 485 kilometers per charge, an increase of 27 km from the previous model. The EV also comes with the next-generation infotainment system called connected car navigation cockpit to offer the experience of a software-defined vehicle. The price of the new Ioniq 5 begins at 52.4 million won ($39,400). (Hyundai Motor Group)