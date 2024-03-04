Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Tensions hit fever pitch as doctors hold mass street rally

    Tensions hit fever pitch as doctors hold mass street rally
  2. 2

    Marriages in Korea fall by 40% within a decade

    Marriages in Korea fall by 40% within a decade
  3. 3

    [KH explains] Why is S. Korea mulling ease on marriage ban between blood relatives?

    [KH explains] Why is S. Korea mulling ease on marriage ban between blood relatives?
  4. 4

    Tensions loom as doctors plan mass rally in deepening clash over med school quota

    Tensions loom as doctors plan mass rally in deepening clash over med school quota
  5. 5

    Govt. takes steps to suspend licenses of some 7,000 defiant trainee doctors

    Govt. takes steps to suspend licenses of some 7,000 defiant trainee doctors
  1. 6

    [EYE] A Buddhist temple where animal spirits find peace

    [EYE] A Buddhist temple where animal spirits find peace
  2. 7

    Global tech titans rush to visit Seoul to win AI leadership

    Global tech titans rush to visit Seoul to win AI leadership
  3. 8

    [Weekender] Car camping: How solo female campers enjoy outdoors

    [Weekender] Car camping: How solo female campers enjoy outdoors
  4. 9

    40% of Korea's female workers say they were paid less due to their gender

    40% of Korea's female workers say they were paid less due to their gender
  5. 10

    [From the Scene] Day of Rage: Doctors resist pressure to bend

    [From the Scene] Day of Rage: Doctors resist pressure to bend
소아쌤

[Photo News] The New Ioniq 5

By Korea Herald

Published : March 4, 2024 - 13:29

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Company on Monday announced the launch of the new Ioniq 5, the first product enhancement model of the automaker's signature all-electric vehicle since its debut in 2021. Equipped with an 84-kilowatt-hour battery, the upgraded EV has a driving range of up to 485 kilometers per charge, an increase of 27 km from the previous model. The EV also comes with the next-generation infotainment system called connected car navigation cockpit to offer the experience of a software-defined vehicle. The price of the new Ioniq 5 begins at 52.4 million won ($39,400). (Hyundai Motor Group)

More from Headlines