Are virtual idols for real?

From getting good songs and choreographies to holding in-person concerts, things are tough for virtual idols in the highly competitive K-pop scene.

“When our virtual idol group Plave was looking for songs, our group members said they felt the composers were not giving them A-level quality songs. That led the group to make their own songs,” said Lee Sung-gu, CEO of Vlast, during a press conference in Seoul last Monday.

Vlast is a virtual intellectual property startup that created and manages the virtual K-pop boy group Plave.

There are two types of virtual K-pop groups — those with humans behind virtual characters and those created via artificial intelligence only.

Plave is a group of five virtual idols with real people behind the screen.

The group debuted on March 12, 2023 with the single “Asterum.”

“In the beginning, we could hardly get any songs for Iiterniti (virtual K-pop girl group). But they have begun to make a name for themselves and we now have people wanting to give us their pieces,” Heo In-kyung, director of Marketing at Pulse9, told The Korea Herald.

Pulse9, a tech company that specializes in the fields of artificial intelligence, created and manages Iiterniti.

Iiterniti, a group of 11 members also with real humans behind them, debuted on March 22, 2021 with the single “I’m Real.”

Not only is getting competitive songs difficult for virtual K-pop groups, when their concept is yet unfamiliar to most people, but getting trendy choreographies is hard too.

“We paid some 10 million won ($7,500) to a famous choreographer to make the choreography for Plave’s songs, but what we got was more like dance moves for children’s songs rather than those for a K-pop performance," said Lee. Once again, that propelled Plave members to come up with their own choreography.

It’s also hard for virtual idols to book big, well-known venues for their in-person concerts despite their fast-growing fan communities.

"We want to hold an offline concert for Plave in the second half of this year, but it is hard for us to get a venue. The venues you most likely know don’t want to host a Plave concert because they are not the mainstream,” said Lee.

“It’s easier to hold a concert of a virtual idol overseas because they have better technology and equipment compared to venues in Korea. Plus, foreigners are less hostile towards the concept of a virtual artist,” said Heo.