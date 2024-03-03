[Graphic News] S. Korea has fourth-most Starbucks stores in 2023

Most Popular
-
1
Tensions hit fever pitch as doctors hold mass street rally
-
2
Marriages in Korea fall by 40% within a decade
-
3
[KH explains] Why is S. Korea mulling ease on marriage ban between blood relatives?
-
4
Tensions loom as doctors plan mass rally in deepening clash over med school quota
-
5
Govt. takes steps to suspend licenses of some 7,000 defiant trainee doctors
-
6
[EYE] A Buddhist temple where animal spirits find peace
-
7
Global tech titans rush to visit Seoul to win AI leadership
-
8
[Weekender] Car camping: How solo female campers enjoy outdoors
-
9
40% of Korea's female workers say they were paid less due to their gender
-
10
[From the Scene] Day of Rage: Doctors resist pressure to bend
[Graphic News] S. Korea has fourth-most Starbucks stores in 2023By Nam Kyung-don
Published : March 4, 2024 - 07:59
South Korea held the fourth-largest number of Starbucks stores around the globe as of last year, data showed, driven by solid demand from local consumers.
South Korea held 1,893 Starbucks stores as of 2023, up 116 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the US coffee giant.
The figure falls just behind Japan’s count at 1,901, despite the Asian neighbor having a population twice the size of South Korea’s.
The Seattle-based coffee giant introduced its first store in Seoul in 1999 in partnership with Shinsegae Group, a Korean retail group.
Sales of SCK, the operator of Starbucks under Shinsegae, came to 758.6 billion won ($560 million) in the third quarter of 2023, with its operating profit reaching 49.8 billion won. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Govt. takes steps to suspend licenses of some 7,000 defiant trainee doctors
-
S. Korea, US begin key annual military drills amid NK threats
-
Mainstream factions dominate as election candidates