[Graphic News] S. Korea has fourth-most Starbucks stores in 2023

South Korea held the fourth-largest number of Starbucks stores around the globe as of last year, data showed, driven by solid demand from local consumers.

South Korea held 1,893 Starbucks stores as of 2023, up 116 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the US coffee giant.

The figure falls just behind Japan’s count at 1,901, despite the Asian neighbor having a population twice the size of South Korea’s.

The Seattle-based coffee giant introduced its first store in Seoul in 1999 in partnership with Shinsegae Group, a Korean retail group.

Sales of SCK, the operator of Starbucks under Shinsegae, came to 758.6 billion won ($560 million) in the third quarter of 2023, with its operating profit reaching 49.8 billion won. (Yonhap)