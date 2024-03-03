[Herald Review] ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’ a weak drama with soppy ending

Even the presence of Korean megastar Song Joong-ki in its titular role couldn’t sustain interest in director Kim Hee-jin’s “My Name is Loh Kiwan."

Song, who plays a North Korean defector for the first time in his 15-year career, referred to his acting in the film as "refreshing and satisfactory."

Despite the actor's confidence, however, the 133-minute movie based on the 2011 novel “I Met Loh Kiwan” by Cho Hae-jin, fails to portray the North Korean defector’s life as a meaningful human drama. Neither is it a well-written melodramatic story between Loh Ki-wan (Song) and Marie (Choi Sung-eun), but a film with a soppy finale.

In her feature film debut, director Kim's film depicts Loh's struggles in Belgium, showing him being beaten up on the street, sleeping in a public toilet and alleviating his hunger with a small pack of butter.

The film then suddenly jumps to an unexpected and uncomfortable encounter with Marie, a wayward, affluent young woman, at a launderette. Director Kim included this character to add a melodramatic flare to the movie, but the way the two meet and fall in love comes across as farfetched.