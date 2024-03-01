Will Samsung introduce Galaxy AI to budget phones?

As Samsung Electronics is expected to roll out its new Galaxy A series this month, anticipation is growing on whether the mid-range smartphone models will feature the tech giant’s latest artificial intelligence features.

According to industry sources on Friday, the leading smartphone maker is expected to roll out the Galaxy A35 and A55 smartphones that support 5G connection. Amid growing attention, tipsters are even predicting the launch date as March 11.

SamMobile, a leading source for Samsung news, raised the possibility of the upcoming Galaxy A series including some of the Galaxy AI features that were first introduced with the Galaxy S24 series last month. SamMobile reasoned that the upcoming smartphone series is thought to utilize Android 14 using the One UI 6.1 operating system.

The device is also expected to use Samsung's new Exynos 1480 chipset, fueling the AI speculations.

But chances appear to be slim for Samsung to adopt the AI features to the upcoming mid-range models for now, since the AI features were introduced as the key charms to boost its flagship Galaxy S series.

Presenting the Galaxy AI featured Galaxy S24 series in January, Roh Tae-moon, head of the mobile business division at Samsung Electronics, has vowed to introduce the AI features to 100 million units of the company's Galaxy device by the end of the year.

To achieve this goal, the company said it will also offer software updates for previous models, including the Galaxy S23, Z Fold5, and ZFlip5, to feature Galaxy AI.

Considering that Samsung's annual shipment volume for its smartphones amounts to some 300 million units including the Galaxy A series, the rumors that the upcoming mid-range models would feature the Galaxy AI appear to be highly unlikely.

The Galaxy AI supports diverse functions including real-time translation in calls and messaging apps, Google’s Circle to Search, and ProVisual Engine, a tool for advanced photo editing.

The AI interpreter also supports live translation of text messages and chats on messenger apps, along with adjusting the tone in writing. The AI-led translation service supports 13 languages, including Korean, English, French, German, Chinese and Japanese.

Samsung rolled out the Galaxy A25 5G model early this year.