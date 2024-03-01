South Jeolla vows to hold eco-friendly festivals

Most Popular
South Jeolla vows to hold eco-friendly festivalsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : March 1, 2024 - 14:22
The South Jeolla Provincial Government on Thursday announced that its 22 local festivals will be held without using any disposable products.
Local festivals, each from South Jeolla Province’s 22 cities and counties, will become eco-friendly, according to a provincial government official.
Though the festival venues and food trucks freely used disposable products without separate regulations in 2023, host cities and counties will create guidelines for stores and businesses to provide reusable items, including cups, containers and more.
The upcoming Gwangwang Plum Blossom Festival, one of South Korea’s most popular spring flower events which runs from March 8 to 17, and the Gurye Sansuyu Festival -- starting on March 9 -- are planning to minimize the amount of single-use plastic waste.
“Starting from this year, we hope a new tradition of holding local festivals with reusable products (becomes well-established) in South Jeolla Province,” the provincial government official said on Thursday.
